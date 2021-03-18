Ex-Goldman Exec Says Bank Sitting On Key 1MDB Evidence

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 9:08 PM EDT) -- Former Goldman Sachs managing director Roger Ng said Thursday that Brooklyn federal prosecutors pursuing charges over an alleged $2.7 billion fraud on Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund haven't obtained a cooperator's personal phones from the investment bank, raising "troubling questions" that Goldman and the government might be hiding information that could exonerate him. Prosecutors revealed on a call with the defense Wednesday that Goldman has the personal devices of former executive Tim Leissner but "refused" to turn them over to the government, according to Ng's filing. Goldman is obligated to assist investigators as part of its deal with the government over the...

