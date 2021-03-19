Law Firm Accused Of Not Sharing $30M Fee In Syngenta MDL

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 11:40 PM EDT) -- Heninger Garrison Davis LLC is refusing to honor an oral agreement to share two-thirds of the $30 million it received in fees from multidistrict litigation involving Syngenta's genetically modified corn, two other law firms are alleging. Crumley Roberts LLP and Burke Harvey LLC allege that they struck a deal with Heninger Garrison to split three ways any fees the firms received from the litigation, but that the defendant is not meeting its end of the agreement, according to a complaint filed last month in Illinois state court that Heninger Garrison removed Thursday to the Southern District of Illinois. Crumley Roberts and Burke...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS