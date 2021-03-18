Calif. Agency Atty Beats Suit Alleging Courthouse Assault

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 8:26 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court said Wednesday that a jury was right to toss claims against a state government attorney accused of throwing papers in the face of a plastic surgeon during a dispute in a courthouse hallway, saying the doctor didn't show the attorney's alleged conduct was outside the scope of her employment. The Los Angeles County jury ruled in April 2019 that Jeannette Martello couldn't recover damages from attorney Kristin Door, who allegedly assaulted her, because Martello didn't first submit a claim as required by the Government Claims Act, and a three-judge Court of Appeal panel agreed. Martello, a cosmetic...

