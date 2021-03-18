Toyota Reveals US Probe Into Possible Thai Bribery

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 3:36 PM EDT) -- Toyota Motor Corp. revealed Thursday it is under investigation after reporting "possible anti-bribery violations" related to a Thai subsidiary to U.S. law enforcement in April 2020, around the same time a former WilmerHale temp accused the automaker of covering up corruption in the Southeast Asian country. In a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing, Toyota said it informed the U.S. Department of Justice and SEC about the possible violations and has been cooperating with their investigations. "The investigations could result in the imposition of civil or criminal penalties, fines or other sanctions, or litigation by the DOJ or the SEC," the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS