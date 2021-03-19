Calif. Dems Eye Building Restrictions As Fire Season Nears

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 9:39 AM EDT) -- After the state's worst wildfire season in modern history, California lawmakers are yet again negotiating real estate development policy changes that attempt to stop the scale and scope of the damage, while disparate stakeholders clash over which proposals are worth pursuing. The latest effort to tackle the wildfire problem includes a proposal, bemoaned by developers, to flat out ban building new communities, resorts and shopping centers in high-risk fire zones. Developers and builders are also closely tracking California proposals to require strategic planning for fire-prone communities and to retrofit older homes with modern, fire-resistant technology. The efforts could have a huge...

