LogMeIn Escapes Investor Suit Over Merger 'Hangover'

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 6:44 PM EDT) -- LogMeIn's merger with a Citrix Systems spinoff may have been marred by bad customer service, but it didn't rise to the level of securities fraud, a Massachusetts federal judge said Thursday in tossing investor claims against the communications provider. U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs dismissed a lawsuit leveled against LogMeIn in 2018 in the wake of dismal financial numbers caused by its failure to convince former GetGo Inc. users — who were billed monthly — to convert to LogMeIn's preferred annual subscription plan. The investors focused on the company's admission in July 2018 of "friction" with customers, quoting LogMeIn CEO William...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS