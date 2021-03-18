Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

LogMeIn Escapes Investor Suit Over Merger 'Hangover'

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 6:44 PM EDT) -- LogMeIn's merger with a Citrix Systems spinoff may have been marred by bad customer service, but it didn't rise to the level of securities fraud, a Massachusetts federal judge said Thursday in tossing investor claims against the communications provider.

U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs dismissed a lawsuit leveled against LogMeIn in 2018 in the wake of dismal financial numbers caused by its failure to convince former GetGo Inc. users — who were billed monthly — to convert to LogMeIn's preferred annual subscription plan. The investors focused on the company's admission in July 2018 of "friction" with customers, quoting LogMeIn CEO William...

