NCAA Amateurism Under Microscope In High Court Args

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 10:41 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments Wednesday on what role courts should play in reviewing the NCAA's amateurism system, teeing up a potential landmark decision answering long-simmering questions about the organization's legal authority to narrowly define the rights of college athletes. Here, Law360 takes a closer look at the case and the arguments for both sides in advance of high court arguments. Setting Up a Landmark Case The NCAA is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to give it leeway to define its amateur system amid antitrust challenges from college athletes. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) The U.S. Supreme Court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS