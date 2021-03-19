Norton Rose Snags Corporate Litigators From Greenspoon

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 9:35 PM EDT) -- A pair of experienced commercial litigators from Greenspoon Marder LLP have joined Norton Rose Fulbright's Los Angeles office, the firm announced Thursday. Partners Rebecca Lawlor Calkins and James Turken have been working together for over two decades, the firm said in a statement. Calkins focuses her practice on business litigation for clients in the technology and entertainment industries. In particular, she has secured notable wins for clients in trademark infringement matters as well as in landmark copyright cases, Greenspoon Marder said. Meanwhile, veteran trial attorney Turken has tried more than 60 jury trials over the years, the firm said. He mostly...

