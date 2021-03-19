Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Vt. Judge Nixes Separate Trials In Jay Peak EB-5 Fraud Case

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 8:26 PM EDT) -- The former in-house attorney and adviser to Ariel Quiros, the ex-owner of the Jay Peak Ski Resort who pled guilty last year to participating in an EB-5 visa scheme, has lost his bid to separate his criminal trial in Vermont federal court from the trial of the resort's former CEO.

Chief Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford on Thursday denied ex-adviser William Kelly's Oct. 1 motion for an order to sever his trial from that of former Jay Peak CEO William Stenger in the federal government's criminal case alleging that the co-defendants joined Quiros in a ploy to deceive about 169 immigrant investors...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!