Delta Air Lines Wants 9th Circ. Rehearing In Pay Stubs Case

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 2:32 PM EDT) -- The full Ninth Circuit should rehear an appeal by Delta Air Lines in a proposed class action over California wage violations, the airline argued, saying a panel misapplied a federal law meant to stop state laws from burdening interstate commerce. In a petition Thursday for a rehearing in the closely watched case, Delta said the Ninth Circuit panel had followed bad guidance from the California Supreme Court when it ruled in February that the airline would not violate the Constitution's commerce clause by applying California pay and wage laws. The airline therefore could not escape claims that it shorted flight crews on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS