Questions Following 2 Recent Cyber Insurance Developments

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 4:22 PM EDT) -- The cyber insurance market is getting hotter and harder. A recent report published by MarketsandMarkets Research Private Ltd. predicts that "[t]he global cyber insurance market size in the post-COVID-19 scenario is projected to grow from USD 7.8 billion in 2020 to USD 20.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 21.2% during the forecast period."[1] Meanwhile, an increasing number of cyber incidents and a greater reliance on computers and networks in the current work-from-home environment means that large entities with significant and complex risks are facing a hardening cyber insurance market, with premiums increasing and capacity more limited.[2] Facing the fast-growing...

