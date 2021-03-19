'Perpetual Cheat' UCLA Coach Gets 8 Months In 'Varsity Blues'

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 6:02 PM EDT) -- The former men's soccer coach at UCLA was sentenced Friday to eight months in prison after prosecutors described him as a "perpetual cheat" who took $200,000 in bribes to have undeserving students admitted as athletes to the school. U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani said Jorge Salcedo was among the most culpable of the people who have come before her and her colleagues in Boston's federal courthouse to be sentenced in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal. The prison term is the second-longest to date stemming from the investigation. Salcedo, who was a ball boy at UCLA before winning a national championship as...

