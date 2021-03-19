New Calif. Privacy Board Poised To Balance Various Interests

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 10:15 PM EDT) -- The Squire Patton Boggs LLP attorney and four others selected to helm the inaugural California Privacy Protection Agency are expected to leverage their broad experience across industry, advocacy and academia to strike a measured approach to crafting rules and enforcing cutting-edge digital privacy issues. The new administrative agency, whose creation was mandated by the California Privacy Rights Act ballot initiative approved by voters last year, will be the first authority in the U.S. solely focused on data privacy. But while the agency will almost certainly have a strong consumer orientation, the selection of some members who have experience working with companies...

