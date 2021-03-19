Apaches Push 9th Circ. To Halt Copper Mine Land Exchange

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 10:57 PM EDT) -- Nonprofit group Apache Stronghold has pressed the Ninth Circuit to prevent the federal government from transferring sacred land in Arizona to the Resolution Copper mine venture, saying the federal government's decision to extend an environmental review of the project doesn't guarantee the mine won't go forward. The San Carlos Apache said in a brief to the circuit court Thursday that an Arizona federal judge wrongly rejected its bid for an injunction to prevent the swap of land currently part of the Tonto National Forest for the copper mine, a joint venture of Rio Tinto Group and BHP Group. The circuit court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS