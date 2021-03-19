Law Profs Criticize Secrecy Of WDTX Docket In Intel IP Row

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 8:35 PM EDT) -- A group of intellectual property law professors has criticized what they said was the excessive sealing of documents in a Western District of Texas patent infringement case where Intel was hit with a $2.18 billion jury verdict. The professors — including Bernard Chao of the University of Denver's Sturm College of Law and Dennis D. Crouch of the University of Missouri Law School — signed an open letter saying that many documents in the case at issue, VLSI Technology LLC v. Intel Corp., can't be accessed on its docket. The case is being overseen by U.S. District Judge Alan Albright. The professors said...

