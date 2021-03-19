Allergan Must Face Breast Implant, Class Claims In MDL

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 10:24 PM EDT) -- Allergan came up short Friday in its attempt to escape claims in multidistrict litigation that the company hid the cancer risks of its textured breast implants, with a New Jersey federal judge saying certain claims are not preempted by federal law and class allegations are still in play. In a 121-page opinion on the pharmaceutical giant's dismissal motions, U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti tossed on preemption grounds failure-to-warn claims over the Biocell implant labels and other allegations but found that manufacturing defect, negligence per se and other claims were not preempted. The judge nixed claims for state-specific subclasses to which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS