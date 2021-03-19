High Court Allows DOJ To Join NCAA Amateurism Arguments

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 10:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday granted the U.S. Department of Justice's request to take part in oral arguments in support of college athletes in a case looking at whether the NCAA's amateurism system for college sports may be reviewed under antitrust law. The justices granted the DOJ's request for 10 minutes of argument time for the U.S. Solicitor General to present the government's view that the lower courts properly applied antitrust scrutiny to the NCAA's amateurism rules. The move adds the government's voice to arguments, set for March 31, in the closely watched, potential landmark case that could answer long-simmering questions...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS