Bayer Skips High Court Review Of $21M Roundup Verdict

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 8:46 PM EDT) -- Bayer AG on Friday announced that it would not be asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review a $20.6 million verdict awarded to a former school groundskeeper who alleged that Monsanto's weedkiller Roundup caused his cancer.

Bayer said that the decision not to file a petition for certioriari with the high court was made after "careful and extensive consideration." The decision ends the case of Dewayne Johnson, and while Bayer said that it still believes that the state jury's verdict was not supported by the law or evidence, another Roundup verdict is better suited to be reviewed by the Supreme Court....

