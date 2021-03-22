Alaska Tribe Fights DOI Bid For Early Win In Bingo Hall Row

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 7:07 PM EDT) -- An Alaska tribe has asked a D.C. federal judge to deny the state and the U.S. Department of the Interior's bids to toss its suit seeking to secure the right to open a bingo hall on a member's land, saying it has jurisdiction over the allotment. The Native Village of Eklutna said Friday that Alaska and the DOI's cross-motions for summary judgment wrongly depend on a flawed and outdated formal legal opinion written in 1993 by then-DOI Solicitor Thomas Sansonetti about the scope of governmental powers over lands that a Native village can exercise after Congress enacted the Alaska Native Claims Settlement...

