When Gov't Contacts Lead To DC Long-Arm Jurisdiction

By Brian Young and Mary Gately

Brian Young Mary Gately

exercise [of] personal jurisdiction over a person ... as to a claim for relief arising from the person's ... causing tortious injury in the District of Columbia by an act or omission outside the District of Columbia if he regularly does or solicits business, engages in any other persistent course of conduct, or derives substantial revenue from goods used or consumed, or services rendered, in the District of Columbia.[6]

under (a)(4), the act outside/impact inside the forum is the basis for drawing the case into the court, but because the harm-generating act (or omission) occurred outside, the statute calls for something more. The "something more" or "plus factor" does not itself supply the basis for the assertion of jurisdiction, but it does serve to filter out cases in which the in forum impact is an isolated event and the defendant otherwise has no, or scant, affiliations with the forum.[7]

the government contacts exception is limited to those who seek to influence federal legislation and policy through direct contacts with government officials, such as by visiting them in their offices, or whether it extends to those who likewise seek to influence federal policy but through such tried and true methods as press conferences, talk show appearances, or book promotional appearances, discussions and speeches at think tanks, and interviews in both print and audio-visual media.[27]

[S]omeday the pandemic will end, and even though travel to Washington may never return to pre-pandemic levels, how the courts resolve the two issues in this case could significantly affect one of this city's major businesses: lobbying.[29]

Assess where your customers are located and where you could be said to be doing business with your customers in the District of Columbia.

Consider whether you are lobbying or doing business with the government or quasi-governmental organizations, such as the International Finance Corporation or U.S. Department of State entities like the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation. Assess any loans or grant programs you may be participating in with or through the government.

Review websites maintained by the business, any email marketing distribution lists and any marketing content to see whether it targets the District of Columbia.

Limit travel to Washington for essential personnel necessary for the trip and document the itineraries for any trips. Assess whether the purpose of any trip is to generate business or lobby the government.

Track trade association meetings and visits that occur in D.C.

Consider having a designated person within the business who monitors lobbying, trips and contacts with the District of Columbia.

