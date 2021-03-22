Ohio, La. Say Axed Mich. Pipeline Would Damage Oil Economy

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 7:36 PM EDT) -- The state of Ohio, supported by Louisiana, has told a Michigan federal judge that shutting down Enbridge's Line 5 pipeline would have "far-reaching consequences" for Ohio's oil industry, siding with the natural gas distributor suing Michigan's governor for revoking an easement. Many tribes and environmental groups have tried halting Enbridge's multiple pipelines due to environmental impacts they would have on local areas, and Michigan's Gov. Gretchen Whitmer revoked land access on the grounds that the company violated its easement. Ohio said in its Friday amicus brief, supported by Louisiana, that the disputed pipeline is a "lifeline" for the state's refineries and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS