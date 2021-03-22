China Tariff Cases Moving Ahead Amid Clash Over Refunds

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 5:54 PM EDT) -- Importers challenging tariffs on more than $300 billion worth of Chinese goods agreed on a path forward for more than 3,700 cases on Friday, but remain at odds with the government over the potential for tariff refunds if the suits are victorious. As thousands of companies prepare for a likely years-long battle to ascertain whether most of the China tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump were legal, attorneys have been unable to get the government to stipulate whether refunds will be made available at the end of the road, according to a joint proposal filed at the U.S. Court of...

