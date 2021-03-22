DOI Solicitor Ends Ruling That ND, Not Tribe, Owns Riverbed

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 9:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior's Office of the Solicitor has killed a Trump-era opinion that a stretch of Missouri River riverbed belonged to North Dakota rather than the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, returning mineral ownership rights to the tribal nation. Interior's principal deputy solicitor, Robert T. Anderson, on Friday issued a withdrawal of former Solicitor Daniel Jorjani's May 26 memorandum, called the M-37056 Opinion, which had found that the site where the riverbed flows through the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation in North Dakota belonged to the state rather than the MHA nation, also known as the Three Affiliated Tribes....

