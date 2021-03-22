Tesla Adds New Compliance Chief From Walmart

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 4:39 PM EDT) -- Tesla has hired a former assistant U.S. attorney in Houston as its chief compliance officer, as the company faces another investor lawsuit focusing on CEO Elon Musk's inability to keep general counsel who can rein in his "erratic" tweets. David Searle joined Tesla as deputy general counsel and senior director of compliance at the end of February. At Tesla, Searle will work with Allan Prescott, who has been serving as acting general counsel at Tesla for 15 months — longer than the last two general counsel who held the job combined. Neither Prescott nor Searle returned messages seeking comment on Monday....

