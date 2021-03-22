2nd Circ. Judge Asks If Atty's Multicount Indictment Was Fair

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 8:42 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Monday upheld a five-year sentence against a disbarred immigration attorney who was found to have falsified asylum applications, while one appellate judge questioned if prosecutors had unfairly brought more charges than needed. While the appellate panel unanimously found that there was enough evidence to support Andreea Dumitru's sentence, U.S. Circuit Judge Jon Newman said in a concurring opinion that prosecutors' decision to charge her with making false statements and identity theft, on top of an immigration fraud charge, "approaches, if not exceeds, the limits of fairness." "What Dumitru did was file false asylum applications, the precise conduct...

