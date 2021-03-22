Shippers Blast Rail Cos. Bid For Appeal On Evidence Issue

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 10:20 PM EDT) -- The country's biggest rail giants can't put long-running antitrust multidistrict litigation on hold while they appeal a D.C. federal court's decision not to allow them to nix evidence that would give them "de facto" immunity, the shippers bringing the suit argue. "This case is a teenager, almost ready to move out," the shippers told the court Friday in a 42-page brief laying out their case for why U.S. District Judge Paul L. Friedman should deny the bid for an interlocutory appeal. "[T]he case is nearly ready for trial. Certification would grind this progress to a halt and add a year or...

