Mass. AG Tells Judge Uber, Lyft Flout Law Via Worker Status

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 2:26 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts' assistant attorney general told a state court judge Monday that her office has done enough to show that Uber Technologies Inc. and Lyft Inc. are running afoul of Bay State employment laws by classifying drivers as independent contractors. During a hearing, Assistant Attorney General Karla Zarbo asked Superior Court Justice Kenneth Salinger to reject arguments by Uber and Lyft that the suit is too speculative to move past the motion to dismiss stage and doesn't allege specific violations of Massachusetts' wage and hour laws. Zarbo said the state has provided valid claims that the care-share giants are operating outside of state employment laws, such...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS