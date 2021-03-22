CalTech Sues Microsoft After $1B Apple, Broadcom Patent Win

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 6:06 PM EDT) -- The California Institute of Technology hit Microsoft Inc. with a patent infringement suit in Texas federal court Friday, accusing the tech giant of infringing the same data transmission patents at the center of CalTech's $1.1 billion patent jury win against Apple and Broadcom. In a 27-page complaint filed in the Western District of Texas, CalTech alleges Microsoft products that have Wi-Fi, like its Xbox game console, Surface tablets and laptops, infringe five patents that describe a coding method that allows for faster data transmission over Wi-Fi networks. The patents-in-suit include three patents that CalTech has asserted against Apple Inc. and Broadcom...

