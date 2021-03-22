Seeger Weiss Slams Ex-Steelers' 'Race-Norming' Concerns

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 11:26 PM EDT) -- Seeger Weiss LLP on Monday tore into a pair of former Pittsburgh Steelers players' request to intervene in mediation between the National Football League and a settlement class of players over "race-norming" allegations in the landmark concussion settlement, telling the Pennsylvania federal court that the intervention bid is "based on a web of distortions." Seeger Weiss, which represents a class of former players in the uncapped concussion settlement, said Monday that Kevin Henry and Najeh Davenport are "wrongly accusing" class counsel of introducing race-norming and of being unconcerned about the issue. Those assertions stem from distortions about class counsel's conduct, among...

