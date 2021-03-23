3 Arthrex-Adjacent High Court Cases Could Affect PTAB's Fate

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 4:11 PM EDT) -- Chatter about U.S. v. Arthrex Inc., the case in which the U.S. Supreme Court is considering the constitutionality of the appointments of the administrative patent judges of the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, has dominated the intellectual property landscape in recent weeks. The focus on Arthrex is understandable, given that the very existence of the PTAB — a major feature of the patent landscape today — potentially hangs in the balance. But IP practitioners would be well served to keep their eyes on three other pending Supreme Court cases that, while not IP-related, involve legal issues that overlap with those at...

