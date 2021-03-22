Fox Corp. Elevates Jeff Taylor To General Counsel

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 7:57 PM EDT) -- Fox Corp. announced Monday that it promoted its executive vice president and chief litigation counsel Jeff A. Taylor to general counsel of the company. Taylor has general counsel experience at GM and Raytheon and he served for more than a decade and a half within the federal government. Before joining Fox in 2019, Taylor was deputy general counsel and chief compliance officer for General Motors Co. and general counsel of Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems, according to a Fox press release. But before his time in the private sector, Taylor served more than 15 years in the federal government, Fox said. He served...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS