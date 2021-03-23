Oracle Can't Beat Suit Eyeing Its Sales Practices

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 10:15 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday declined to toss a proposed securities fraud class action accusing Oracle Corp. of misrepresenting its cloud services revenue growth, but allowed two of the software giant's executives to exit the suit. In a 54-page order, U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman ruled that the proposed class successfully pled a narrow omission theory of securities fraud based on Oracle's prior statements explaining why its cloud growth was slowing down and the drivers behind that growth. The judge continued that the theory is not based on a duty to disclose allegedly coercive sale tactics, but rather focuses...

