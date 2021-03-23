Online Broker, Airline And Software Firms Join IPO Wave

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 8:25 PM EDT) -- Online real estate brokerage Compass Inc. on Tuesday launched plans for an initial public offering that could raise $882 million, one of four companies — including a low-cost airline and two software firms — to lay groundwork for IPOs that could exceed $2.1 billion combined. New York-based Compass, advised by Fenwick & West LLP, told regulators it plans to offer 36 million shares priced between $23 and $26, raising $882 million at midpoint. It is the largest of the four new IPOs detailed on Tuesday that could further fuel a robust market. Low-cost airline Frontier Group Holdings Inc., video software platform...

