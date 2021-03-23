McCarter & English Gets Mixed Ruling In Fight With Ex-Client

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 10:43 PM EDT) -- McCarter & English LLP can't completely shake off a malpractice counterclaim brought by a former client who was hit with a $2.4 million jury verdict in a trade secrets suit, though it can recover certain fees, a Connecticut federal judge ruled Monday. The fight between the New Jersey law firm and Los Angeles-based dietary supplements maker Jarrow Formulas Inc. came after a federal jury had ordered Jarrow to pay $2.4 million for stealing Kentucky-based Caudill Seed Co.'s trade secrets relating to its work with broccoli seeds and sprouts. Jarrow had then ended its relationship with McCarter & English, and the firm sued...

