Fed. Circ. Says President Can Keep Hiking Security Tariffs

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 10:40 AM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit ruled Tuesday that the president has the power to hike national security tariffs long after they have been implemented, reversing a U.S. Court of International Trade decision that placed strict time limits on presidential tariff authority. In a 2-1 precedential opinion, a three-judge panel gave its blessing to former President Donald Trump's decision to double a tariff on Turkish steel several months after the initial levy took effect. The decision erases one of the few successful legal challenges to Trump's use of Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act to restrict trade on national security grounds. "The authority...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS