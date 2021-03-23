Maxell Settles Patent Suit Against Apple Over Mobile Tech

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 7:07 PM EDT) -- Maxell has reached a settlement with Apple in Texas federal court just before heading to trial over allegations that Apple's iOS devices infringe multiple patents on mobile technology. The companies also called off a proceeding at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, where Apple Inc. had planned to argue before judges Tuesday that two Maxell patents are invalid in hopes of beating infringement claims from the Japanese tech firm. Terms of the deal to end the district court case were not disclosed. Maxell Ltd. filed a proposed order Monday under seal in what court records describe as a motion to "stay...

