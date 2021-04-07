More Than A Dozen Firms Steered Top Q1 Real Estate Deals

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 3:52 PM EDT) -- More than a dozen law firms helped with the 10 largest real estate mergers and acquisitions in the first quarter, eight of which were signed in mid- or late March as optimism rose amid the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, Cooley LLP, Morrison & Foerster LLP and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP landed work on the largest deal of the quarter — The We Co.'s roughly $6.6 billion merger with BowX Acquisition Corp. — while Torys LLP, Goodwin Procter LLP, Goodmans LLP and Latham & Watkins LLP were among various other firms that handled the quarter's...

