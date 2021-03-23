St. Louis Blues Owner On Hook For $1.2M Fan Injury Award

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 8:42 PM EDT) -- The company that owns the St. Louis Blues NHL hockey team can't overturn a $1.2 million verdict awarded to an injured fan after a Missouri appellate panel ruled Tuesday that the trial judge had the authority to issue a default ruling on liability for multiple discovery violations. A three-judge Court of Appeals panel unanimously affirmed a jury's verdict ordering SLB Acquisition LLC, doing business at the time as Scottrade Center, to pay Katarina Hoock $1.2 million in a suit accusing the arena of failing to prevent an unruly fan from falling on top of her from a higher seating row during...

