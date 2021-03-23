Auto Tech Co. Reynolds Slams Sanctions Bid In Antitrust MDL

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 7:55 PM EDT) -- Reynolds and Reynolds on Tuesday argued it should not be sanctioned for the alleged destruction of email files related to the car software company's ongoing antitrust litigation, claiming it could not have anticipated the lawsuit when those files were destroyed and there was no duty at the time to preserve them. Reynolds faces claims from auto dealerships and rival data companies accusing it and CDK Global of monopolizing the auto dealer data market. Fights over discovery have been a major theme of the multidistrict litigation, most recently in a bid last month by Authenticom and Motor Vehicle Software Corp., which provides electronic registration services for...

