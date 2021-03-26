How To Meet CFIUS Expectations On Chinese Investment

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 5:20 PM EDT) -- U.S. government scrutiny of Chinese investment has been commonplace for almost as long as the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States has existed. During the Trump administration, CFIUS failed to approve approximately half of all Chinese deals it reviewed,[1] with former President Donald Trump personally serving as a roadblock to several highly visible Chinese-led acquisitions. During the Obama administration, however, close to 95% of reviewed Chinese deals were approved[2] — though concerns regarding Chinese investment in the U.S. had become a largely bipartisan issue by the end of Obama's second term, with Obama personally blocking two Chinese transactions.[3]...

