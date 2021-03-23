Barclays Shuts Down Fake 'Lehman Brothers' Group

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 6:42 PM EDT) -- Barclays PLC has secured a court order shutting down an entity that had been pretending to be connected to Lehman Brothers, the famously defunct investment bank now owned by Barclays. In a consent order posted publicly on Monday, U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan permanently banned Vladimir "Val" Sklarov from using the name "Shearson Lehman" — a name that Lehman used in the 1980s — or any other company trademarks. The Southern District of New York judge also ordered Sklarov to transfer control of a website, ShearsonLehmanBrothers.com, and to cease other actions that might cause consumer confusion, like listing the same address...

