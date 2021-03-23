7-Eleven Franchisees Just 'Glorified' Managers, Judge Told

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 9:25 PM EDT) -- A group of 7-Eleven franchise owners told a California federal judge Tuesday during opening statements of a videoconferenced bench trial that they would prove the company misclassified them as independent contractors and should reimburse them for millions of dollars in business expenses they incurred while operating as "glorified store managers." Shannon Liss-Riordan of Lichten & Liss-Riordan PC, who represents four franchise owners challenging their classification under California state law, told U.S. District Judge Dale S. Fischer that the 7-Eleven corporation violated its agreements with the owners by controlling and "micromanaging" them to the point they should be considered employees of the...

