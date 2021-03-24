Company Possibly Liable For Owner's Alleged Small Biz Fraud

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 5:39 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge refused to dismiss claims against a construction firm whose owner is accused of using a front company to fraudulently win federal contracts set aside for veteran-owned businesses, saying it could be held jointly liable. The government had adequately pled vicarious liability against Strock Contracting Inc. over allegations that the company's partial owner and controller Lee Strock violated the False Claims Act by using a front company to obtain service-disabled, veteran-owned small business, or SDVOSB, set-aside contracts, U.S. District Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr. ruled Tuesday. "Strock Contracting does not contest the viability of the theory itself,...

