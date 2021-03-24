NYC Developer Faces $49M Suit Over Defaulted Condo Loans

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 5:15 PM EDT) -- A subsidiary of a Maryland-based real estate investment company is seeking nearly $49 million in damages from HFZ Capital Group, claiming that the New York City developer failed to pay up as the guarantor of loans from 2018 for four ritzy condominium projects in Manhattan. CCO Condo Portfolio (AZ) Junior Mezzanine LLC, a subsidiary of CIM Real Estate Finance Trust, filed suit on Tuesday in New York federal court accusing HFZ Capital Group LLC and one of its owners, Ziel Feldman, of failing to pay various guarantees after four borrowers affiliated with Feldman defaulted in November 2019. "As a condition for...

