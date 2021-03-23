Versace Owner Says Routine Cleaning Can't Stop COVID Harm

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 11:19 PM EDT) -- The fashion giant behind luxury brands Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors on Tuesday hit several insurers including Zurich and Liberty Mutual with a lengthy amended complaint claiming it's owed coverage for the more than $1.2 billion in COVID-19 losses, in part because it suffered physical damages and routine cleaning can't actually kill the virus. Capri Holdings Ltd. initially sued Zurich American Insurance Co., XL Insurance America Inc., Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. of America, Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Co., Allianz Global Corporate and Specialty SE, and AIG Specialty Insurance Co. in January, telling a New Jersey state court that the company...

