Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Biden Voices Support For Paycheck Bill On Equal Pay Day

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 9:25 PM EDT) -- Congress should pass the Paycheck Fairness Act to help close the gender wage gap, President Joe Biden said at a White House event for Equal Pay Day on Wednesday, supporting legislation meant to address the disparities between what employers pay women and men.

U.S. Women's National Soccer Team members Margaret Purce, left, and Megan Rapinoe look on as President Joe Biden signs a proclamation recognizing Equal Pay Day on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) At the event, Biden signed a proclamation for Equal Pay Day and suggested that the recently reintroduced Paycheck Fairness Act could help address the pay gap, including by prohibiting employers from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!