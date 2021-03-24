Biden Voices Support For Paycheck Bill On Equal Pay Day

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 9:25 PM EDT) -- Congress should pass the Paycheck Fairness Act to help close the gender wage gap, President Joe Biden said at a White House event for Equal Pay Day on Wednesday, supporting legislation meant to address the disparities between what employers pay women and men. U.S. Women's National Soccer Team members Margaret Purce, left, and Megan Rapinoe look on as President Joe Biden signs a proclamation recognizing Equal Pay Day on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) At the event, Biden signed a proclamation for Equal Pay Day and suggested that the recently reintroduced Paycheck Fairness Act could help address the pay gap, including by prohibiting employers from...

