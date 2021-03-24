TikTok Users Defend $92M Biometric Privacy Deal

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 5:30 PM EDT) -- TikTok users that accused the social media giant of biometric privacy violations in multidistrict litigation defended a $92 million settlement to an Illinois federal judge Tuesday, saying the deal was subject to "rigorous analysis" and pushing back on objectors' concerns it undervalued claims. Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge John Z. Lee held off on granting preliminary approval to the settlement and first ordered supplemental briefing on how the parties arrived at the final $92 million figure, how they addressed differences between adult users and minor users of the popular video-sharing app and additional explanation for why class members purportedly couldn't be...

