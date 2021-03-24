Nursing Home Chain Cuts $16M Financial Elder Abuse Deal

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Aegis Senior Communities LLC residents asked a California federal judge Tuesday for preliminary approval of a $16.25 million settlement that would resolve proposed class claims alleging the nursing home chain misled vulnerable adults about staffing levels at its facilities in violation of consumer protection and elder abuse statutes. In a 31-page motion, the residents and their families asked U.S. District Judge Jeffrey S. White to preliminarily sign off on the deal, which would allot roughly $950 to 5,600 California class members and $1,550 to 4,500 Washington class members. Class counsel could ask for up to $6.35 million in attorneys' fees, nearly...

