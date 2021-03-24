Kirkland, Skadden Steer Dodgers Owner's 3rd SPAC Filing

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 5:45 PM EDT) -- Horizon Acquisition Corp. III, the third blank-check company formed by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly, filed a $500 million initial public offering Wednesday under guidance from Kirkland & Ellis LLP and underwriters counsel Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP. Greenwich, Connecticut-based Horizon plans to sell 50 million units at $10 each, raising $500 million, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Proceeds could rise to $575 million if the underwriters buy an additional 7.5 million units through an overallotment option. Special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, also described as blank-check companies, are shell entities that raise money...

