In-House Leaders Rank Top Firms In Client Service In 2020

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 3:57 PM EDT) -- During a year when COVID-19 transformed the legal work environment, BigLaw firms including Jones Day, DLA Piper and Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP stood out as leaders when it came to serving large corporate clients, according to a report released Wednesday by the BTI Consulting Group. Based on interviews with 350 general counsel and other in-house legal officials, the study focuses on a collection of hundreds of law firms that work with U.S. business clients with at least $1 billion in annual revenue. In-house officials identified and rated firms according to a range of different service activities related to business advice...

